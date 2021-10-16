BELLEVUE, Iowa — As the rain poured outside, Stan Matthews shuffled across the parking lot as quickly as his swollen legs would allow. He opened the door, clutching his sopping coat.
“You could have picked a better day,” he told nurse Sarah Hobbs.
“Sorry,” she said. “I tried.”
“Yeah, you tried,” Matthews said, chuckling.
His wet shoes squeaked as he walked across the room before stiffly lowering himself into a chair. Hobbs eased Matthews’ brown slip-ons from his feet.
“You could have picked any day besides today,” he continued.
Beneath her mask, Hobbs smiled.
She inspected her appointment sheet to check Matthews in. Seventeen clients were scheduled for this week’s Bellevue toenail clinic.
Feet have a stinky reputation. For seniors and people with disabilities, however, their care can represent a particular challenge and source of pain and even illness.
A CALLING
Hobbs, a public health nurse from Maquoketa, says cutting people’s toenails has been one of the most satisfying aspects of her job, a service she has provided for more than 20 years.
After 3½ decades in practice, she “semi-retired” in March. Hobbs continues to run about 15 toenail clinics in Jackson, Clinton and Scott counties with Genesis Visiting Nurse Association.
People are baffled.
“Most people go, ‘What? You do what? Don’t you need a life?” Hobbs said.
She much prefers it to contact tracing, a task that she was assigned during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hobbs spent long days in front of a computer screen or on the phone telling people to quarantine for two weeks.
“We were not popular,” she said.
Hobbs often sets up her toenail clinics inside churches and senior centers, but Bellevue’s occurs inside a former pizza parlor later converted into the city’s community center. It runs from morning to evening every other month.
Demand in Bellevue and neighboring Maquoketa is high. The latter, which occurs twice monthly at Jackson County Regional Health Center, draws clients from about a 15-mile radius. Hobbs asks them for a $15 donation to support the program.
Typically, clients have trouble seeing, bending over or holding nail clippers. They might live alone or have partners who “draw the line” at touching their feet.
Hobbs and her nursing assistant, Elizabeth Dersham, carry a suite of medical-grade clippers, files and bottles of lotion — even a Dremel drill to sand down hard calluses.
The two are a welcome presence. Hobbs enjoys hearing clients’ pie recipes and tales of their latest casino jackpots, the challenges of living alone and cherished visits from the grandkids.
“Often, when I have your feet in my lap, it’s a good time to talk about concerns and problems,” Hobbs said. “Sometimes, it’s nice to have somebody else listen.”
A CONSISTENT CLIENT
Matthews, 78, drove semi-tractor trailers for Flexsteel Industries, a Dubuque furniture manufacturer, for nearly four decades. His wife, Sharon, died eight years ago, just shy of their 50th anniversary.
“My wife was a hoarder,” he said.
Matthews has been cleaning out closets and a basement room. Sharon held onto even the smallest of detritus like lotto scratch tickets.
“I think we’ve emptied a dumpster six times now,” Matthews said. “Six times!”
Matthews’ sons tell him he doesn’t need to empty the house, but he insists on organizing his family’s personal effects before he dies.
“It’s just jam-packed,” he said. “God, that woman.”
“It’s a good thing you loved her,” Hobbs said.
Matthews was diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago. Doctors told him it had spread to other areas of his body. His prognosis was grim. They recommended chemotherapy, which helped shrink his tumors.
The cancer leaves Matthews in pain when he bends over, so trimming his toenails is out of reach. He has been visiting Hobbs for more than two years.
She gently placed Matthews’ legs into a warm tub of water to soak.
“How does that feel?” she asked him. “Is that OK?”
A few minutes later, Hobbs sat before Matthews on a stool and unfolded a towel, which she draped across her lap. She lifted Matthews’ legs and cradled them.
Hobbs patted his feet dry, then slid a wooden probe beneath the whites of his toenails. Hobbs palpated his feet to feel for rough or tender spots. She checked their color and their warmth. She felt for a pulse.
There are some feet that Hobbs can’t treat — with pressure ulcers, corns and ingrown toenails. Even an ingrown toenail could cause an infection. Gangrene could set in, which opens the door to amputation.
She sends those clients to a doctor.
ENGAGING CONVERSATION
Karen Osar, 79, is not the type of woman who would go to a salon for a pedicure. She does not like people touching her ticklish feet.
“Women go and get their toenails painted,” Osar said. “Heck, I did that once to go to Florida for my nephew’s wedding, and it took months to wear that crap off.”
She used to tear off her toenails, but as she aged, she needed to cut them.
“And at my size, you can’t get down there to do that,” Osar said.
But Hobbs is gentle, Osar said, and appointments take 30 minutes, tops.
“I love getting this done,” she said. “It keeps my toes in better shape. The conversation is never boring.”