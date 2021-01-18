Rev. Tim Bees opened a virtual celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by highlighting the importance of the slain civil rights leader’s message in current times.
“It’s been kind of a unique year,” Bees said. “We’ve had a disease that has been worldwide, we’ve had racial strife in this country and now we have constitutional issues. What would Dr. King say if he were alive? He advocated not just for equality. He advocated for a better country. In 2021, Dr. King would be doing the same thing he did in his 39 years of life.”
The coronavirus pandemic prohibited Dubuque’s annual in-person gathering to celebrate the message and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Instead, organizers hosted the King breakfast celebration virtually this morning. During a live online event, six former winners of the Ruby Sutton Award -- an honor named for a longtime Dubuque activist for racial and economic equality -- shared their perspectives on how King’s message and legacy applies locally in the present.
Bees served as master of ceremonies of the event. Kelly Larson, human rights director for the City of Dubuque, was the first of six former Sutton award winners to address King’s message and spoke of the importance of communication as a first step in addressing community issues.
“Getting people talking isn’t the hardest part,” Larson said. “It’s getting people to listen and understand each other.”
Larson defined communication as a shared understanding between people, and suggested a four-step approach to enhance communication -- reflection, asking about a person’s experiences, connecting by seeking commonalities between people and expanding understanding.
“We have to be able to connect with each other,” Larson said. “Being able to really communicate is the first step to coming up with solutions that everybody can live with.”
Anthony Allen, behavior liaison for the Dubuque Community School District and president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, referenced King’s quote that “freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor” and that it must be demanded by the oppressed.
“Race is a difficult topic for anyone to speak about and we have to not be afraid to come to the table and talk about the things that are going on in this country,” Allen said. “In order for us to begin, I would tell any organization that there has to be collaboration.”
Allen said change in race relations won’t change because of feelings of guilt surrounding past and present acts. Instead, a broader understanding of issues and perspectives will help drive change.
“I want it to be an awakening, rather than guilt,” he said.
Kate Zanger, vice president for student life, Clarke University, discussed the importance of character growth in education as a step toward improved relations.
“Character is the way people live their lives and the decisions they make,” Zanger said. “You have to have both intelligence and character in order to make a difference. Give yourself an opportunity to look at the decisions you make, the things you say and the way you treat other people.”
Zanger said character education is a lifelong process.
“It’s important to know that we never stop getting better at it,” she said.
Ernest Jackson, a community activist and owner of Ernest Jackson Painting, spoke about the importance of pairing charitable efforts with social and racial justice.
“The message I get from Dr. King is that when I give my time, energy and money, I should do it in a way so that it has measurable changes in the community,” Jackson said. “Don’t overlook why we’re doing this (charitable work) -- we’re really just trying to close gaps.”
Jackson said closing gaps in areas such as economic equality, employment, education and other facets of life demands continuous improvement efforts by people of all ages.
“When it comes to charity and engagement, I don’t think there are any age limits -- we need everyone,” he said.
Donna Loewen, coordinator of the Dubuque College Access Network and a retired, longtime local educator, spoke of King’s view of love as a moral imperative to restore wholeness to divided communities.
“What a burden it is to bear hate,” Loewen said. “Sadly, nearly 60 years after Martin Luther King was assassinated, our country remains divided, and over the last four years there have been so many national events that have created further divisions. We need to teach our children to appreciate other people’s perspectives. That’s the greatest gift we can give our children.”
Ernestine Moss, a past president of Dubuque branch of the NAACP, closed the virtual presentation by quoting King’s adage that “we must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
“We all want the same things out of life,” Moss said. “We want our families to live a secure life. We have to live together if we want this world to go on. We can’t be divisive. If we love our country, we have to come together so we will grow together as brothers and sisters.”