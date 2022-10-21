New daycare
Construction is underway for a new child care facility along U.S. 20 in East Dubuque, Ill., on Thursday.

 Dave Kettering

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque child care center plans to move to an expanded space that will more than double the number of children the facility can serve.

East Dubuque Child Care Center, which currently leases space in the former St. Mary’s School at 701 Illinois 35, will move to a newly constructed facility at 18353 U.S. 20.

