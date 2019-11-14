Tatyana Saito and her classmates on Wednesday worked together to plan a party for a departing Dubuque Senior High School employee.
The teens gathered after school and divvied up responsibilities, each student asked to bring a different kind of food. Amanda Benson, a science teacher, offered to bring rice and chicken for the students to prepare with their favorite seasonings.
“We’ve got everything,” Tatyana said, laughing, as Benson asked about bringing sauces. “We might as well bring the whole house.”
Tatyana is a member of Senior’s Islander Club, which aims to bring together students whose families hail from the Pacific Islands. A similar club also was formed this year at Hempstead High School.
Advisers and students say the clubs bring students together and help them feel at home.
“I think that’s part of what this club can do, is help them feel at home here,” said Todd Conway, an English language-learner teacher who co-advises the Senior club with Benson.
Students in Senior’s Islander Club this fall have been working on building up the group and forming relationships. So far, they have created a float for the homecoming parade and held a volleyball and basketball competition with Hempstead’s Pacific Islander Club.
Tanny Aine, a senior who serves as president of the Senior club, said the group got its start when older Marshallese students decided they wanted to do something to make their last year of high school special.
Some students of Marshallese descent say it can feel difficult to fit in and communicate with students who do not understand their culture, Tanny said. He and fellow club members are looking at ways they can be more connected to the school while showing off their heritage.
Several hundred people who trace their heritage to the Marshall Islands live in Dubuque. Under a Compact of Free Association with the U.S., Marshallese citizens can live and work in the U.S. without a visa or green card.
“Most of us are new to America, and we just wanted those who have been here long enough to show them the way and help them out,” said Tanny, who was born in the Marshall Islands but grew up in the U.S.
Hempstead’s Pacific Islander Club got its start this year with small groups run through the school’s counseling department.
Chelsea Cox, a school counselor, and Eric Balayti, a life coach at Hempstead, worked together with students to start the club to focus on attendance, connecting with the school and celebrating students’ cultures.
“Already, you can see the whole student body of Marshallese students feel so much more welcome here,” Balayti said.
Next month, the club will switch to meeting regularly after school and will be open to all students who want to connect with their Marshallese classmates. Upperclassmen will start meeting in small groups to talk about graduation, college access, career development and other topics.
“We know that kids that are connected to Hempstead, connected to school, they enjoy school and do better,” Cox said.
Mobina Bulles, a sophomore at Hempstead, moved to the U.S. from the Marshall Islands when she was an infant. She said the group has helped her get involved at school and improve her grades.
“There’s just happy vibes,” Mobina said. “We don’t have anyone judging if we’re saying anything wrong, and (we’re) just being together.”
Neiomi Sibok, a junior at Hempstead, grew up in the U.S., and her parents are from the Marshall Islands. She said that over the years, she has noticed that some of her fellow Marshallese students have struggled to communicate with teachers.
Neiomi wants to help her classmates get involved, not just with students in the club, but in the wider community as well.
“The reason for this group is to bring kids together and know that they are not alone,” she said.