GALENA, Ill. — A Galena man must take alcohol treatment courses and pay fines after pleading guilty to causing a crash while intoxicated, resulting in the death of his wife.
Richard L. Wensle, 70, was sentenced this week in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to reckless homicide with a motor vehicle in the death of his wife, Patricia H. Wensle, 67.
Richard Wensle must serve 18 months of conditional discharge in addition to paying a fine and undergoing alcohol treatment.
As part of the plea deal, charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash were dropped.
The crash that killed Patricia Wensle occurred on Nov. 4 on West Speer Road west of Illinois 84 in rural Hanover. Authorities previously reported that Richard Wensle was driving when he left the roadway and crashed into an “engraved lawn decoration constructed from stone.”