The tiny simulated patient in the back of the ambulance struggled to speak. Her weak voice told Dylan Einsweiler and Bryant Null that she could barely breathe.
Einsweiler is a paramedic with Paramount Ambulance in Dubuque. He and Null, an EMT with Paramount, assessed the situation. As their patient’s labored breathing continued to fail, the pair prepared to intubate — inserting a tube through the mouth and into the airway.
Behind a door, Crystal Shramek studied the actions of the two first responders on a pair of monitors while she tapped on a tablet. Shramek’s tapping caused the lifelike patient’s tongue to swell, complicating the intubation process. Shramek also set the pulse and breathing rate of the patient — a technologically advanced medical training manikin.
“The (manikins) seem so real, it makes the training scenarios feel more real,” said Shramek, an educator with Simulation in Motion-Iowa, a mobile education program that visited Paramount on Tuesday and Wednesday to help train the firm’s emergency services staff.
Housed in a 45-foot-long truck, the program provides no-cost education for the state’s emergency medical services providers. The truck features a fully equipped emergency room setting, a fully equipped ambulance bay and a control room in between.
The program is provided by the University of Iowa College of Nursing and funded through a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. It debuted in June and has visited 41 communities and trained about 900 EMS personnel since its launch.
“This is the first time we have had it in Dubuque County,” said Sandy Neyen, director of employee education and development, as well as a critical care paramedic, with Paramount.
Neyen said the program gives the state’s EMS services a level of training they could not afford to provide on their own.
“They use high-fidelity manikins,” Neyen said. “You can set the breathing rate, and their chests move. Their eyes blink and pupils dilate. You set the blood pressure and the heart rate, and the (training) student or the provider has to go in and obtain vitals like they would on a person.”
Neyen said the cost of the manikins approaches $210,000 each — putting them out of reach of all but the largest EMS providers in the state.
“It’s nothing that we individually as a service could have as equipment,” Neyen said.
The program also is mobile — bringing its training opportunities to communities.
“We would have a real struggle sending our providers to another county (for this level of training) and still be able to keep our (ambulances) on the road,” Neyen said.
The specially equipped truck is scheduled to return to Paramount in April. Paramount officials hope local rural EMS services will take the opportunity to practice in the truck on the mobile unit’s return trip.
Einsweiler and Null faced a scenario in which a 6-year-old girl suffered an allergic reaction. It’s a scenario the pair could conceivably face while providing critical care transportation from one medical facility to another.
“It felt very real,” Null said. “That’s the first time I’ve gone through the full (intubation) process, and it was very helpful to do it hands-on. It was a very good learning experience.”
Einsweiler said the training session gave him an opportunity to work with a pediatric manikin and that the technological sophistication added to the learning experience.
“It created a high-stress environment,” he said. “I really enjoyed it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.