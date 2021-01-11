The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration will be held virtually next week in Dubuque.
In lieu of an annual breakfast and program, organizers will hold a free online broadcast, according to a press release.
The event will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at dbqschools.org/district/community/facesandvoices.
The Rev. Tim Bees will interview selected past recipients of the Ruby Sutton Award, formerly the NAACP First Humanitarian Award. Recipients will share their thoughts on diversity issues in our community.
Speakers will include Anthony Allen, behavior liaison, Dubuque Community School District and president of the Dubuque branch of NAACP; Ernest Jackson, owner of Ernest Jackson Painting; Kelly Larson, human rights director, City of Dubuque; Donna Loewen, coordinator, Dubuque College Access Network; Ernestine Moss, retired, Iowa Department of Human Services and past president of Dubuque branch of NAACP; and Kate Zanger, vice president for student life, Clarke University.