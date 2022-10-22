A Dubuque teen felon was sentenced this week to nearly five years in federal prison after he shot at an occupied residence for at least the second time.  

Dairein D. Dean, 19, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to four years, nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. 

