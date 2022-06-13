A story about a fatal shooting in Dubuque was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between June 6 and Sunday:

1.) Documents ID victim, bond set at $2 million in fatal shooting in Dubuque

2.) Authorities: Drug dealer arrested in Dubuque after high-speed chase

3.) Biz Buzz Monday: Truck dealer breaks ground on new Dubuque facility

4.) ‘Very unnerving’: Witness, video detail point-blank fatal shooting in Dubuque

5.) Dubuque insurance company acquires local agency

6.) Police: Dubuque man who posted about driving by school with rifle violated sex offender rules

7.) A life remembered: Longtime teacher, father of 7 made lasting impact

8.) Democratic challenger tops incumbent in Dubuque County attorney election

9.) Police: Employee at Dubuque County long-term-care facility assaulted resident

10.) Dubuque police seek tips, video after reports alleged shooter took gun off man after killing

