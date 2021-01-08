Two pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Dubuque on Tuesday.
Jennifer R. Beaver, 48, and Amirrah Beaver, 10, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Chrissy Jo Roeth, 43, of Dubuque, was driving west on East 14th Street, then stopped at a red light at the intersection with Central Avenue at about 8:55 a.m. Tuesday. She then started to turn left onto Central when Jennifer and Amirrah Beaver began crossing the street in the marked crosswalk with the “walk” sign.
Roeth was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way.