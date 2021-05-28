EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A local community’s Memorial Day parade will return after a year’s hiatus.
East Dubuque hosts its parade on Monday, May 31.
Parade entrants will line up at 9 a.m. on Wall Street, with the parade due to start down Sinsinawa Avenue at 9:30 a.m., according to a press release. The 2020 parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The release states that the parade is open to all area veterans groups, service and civic organizations, Scout groups, auto clubs, school bands, churches, police and fire departments and any other participants.
Mike Meyer, owner and operator of The Other Side, will serve as master of ceremonies and parade marshal for the event.
Military services will be held at East Dubuque Cemetery on Hill Street following the parade.
American Legion Post 787 will sell poppies today and Saturday in support of veterans. Sale locations include Van’s Liquor Store, 470 Sinsinawa Ave., and Family Beer & Liquor Store, 20200 U.S. 20 Frontage Road.