The Platteville Regional Chamber recently showcased community achievements at the 58th annual Celebration and Arthur Virtue Awards Program.
The event, attended by about 100 people, was held at Katie’s Garden adjacent to the chamber, according to a press release.
The awards presented were:
- Businessperson of the Year: Chancellor Dennis Shields, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
- Community Service Award: Sheri Engelke, Wisconsin Bank & Trust
- Community Spirit Award: Inspiring Community
- Junior Spirit Award: Pioneer Student-Athlete Advisory Committee
- Outstanding Award in the Field of Agriculture: Grant Country Dairy Promoters
- President’s Award for Outstanding Chamber Service: Bob Hundhausen, Edward Jones Investments
- Lifetime Service Award: Nancy Bongers