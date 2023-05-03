EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members this week heard an update about a planned cannabis dispensary poised to open in the city this year.
In July 2022, the council approved a special use permit for Portland, Ore.-based UHCC Inc. to construct an adult-use cannabis dispensary at 69 and 79 Sinsinawa Ave., marking the city’s second dispensary after The Dispensary East Dubuque opened in May 2021.
Dave Sendt and his wife, Janie, run Janvie Properties, which owns the buildings at 69 and 79 Sinsinawa.
Sendt told council members this week that Janvie Properties and UHHC — which will do business as Bridge City Collective — have entered into an official agreement for use of the property. He said Bridge City Collective will look to apply for required city permits in the next three to five weeks before beginning construction at the site, and the company plans to open the dispensary within six months.
“It’s going to be great for the community,” Sendt said after the meeting. “It’s going to bring traffic into downtown East Dubuque, and it’s going to be an opportunity for other businesses to come in and make the improvements that we want to see in the downtown.”
UHCC officials previously said they plan to raze the buildings at 69 and 79 Sinsinawa Ave. and construct a new structure with nearly 5,000 square feet of floor area and 1,900 square feet of retail space, representing an investment of about $2.5 million.
“This multimillion dollar investment in our downtown area is very much appreciated,” City Manager Loras Herrig said during the meeting.
Council members questioned at their meeting whether city officials were concerned about a potential lack of parking on Sinsinawa when the dispensary opens. Herrig said that was addressed when the council and zoning board approved the special use permit and that the business is not required to provide off-street parking.
“You had talked about additional parking on Main Street. Is that still moving forward?” asked Council Member Jean Robey.
Herrig confirmed that the city will be repainting multiple parking spaces near the dispensary that previously had been designated as no-parking zones, a project city staff hope to have completed before Memorial Day.
He also said the city will monitor any parking concerns but that he does not currently expect parking to be an issue.
“We all live for the dream that there’s so much business downtown that we need more parking,” Herrig said. “On any given day, that’s not the situation.”
James Straus, UHCC managing director for Illinois, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
