CUBA CITY, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin community has received its second award this year for its efforts to transform its downtown into a social hub.
Wisconsin Rural Partners, a nonprofit organization based in Hollandale, recently recognized Cuba City as the top rural development initiative in Wisconsin, according to a press release.
The city has spent the past three years planning and executing projects to develop its Presidential Plaza between Webster and Calhoun streets.
Without using city funds, an extant gravel parking lot was converted into a green space with tables, games, sound system, Wi-Fi and a 4,200-square-foot 3-D mural.
