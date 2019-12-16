SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Jones Jr. High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Red Roof Inn, 195 Peterson Drive, Peosta, Iowa.
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. December theme: Yeti Mountain. For those in kindergarten and older.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone AEA, 2310 Chaney Road. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Cookie Decorating Toddler Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 dominoes; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. For those in sixth to 12th grades.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
LEARNING
Today
Makerspace Grand Opening, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Learn about Makerspaces: Upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
Dubuque Area Humanists presentation, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall, 1699 Iowa St. Chad Cox will present a talk on the winter solstice and the ways cultures have celebrated this day.
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St. Service club meeting.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dyersville, 1111 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous 9 a.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Cunningham House Annex, Platteville, Wis.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Kindness Crafting: Granny Square Blankets, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Trivia Night at Riverboat Lounge, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Prizes will be awarded to members of the winning team. Theme is NASCAR.