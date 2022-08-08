Speaking in Dubuque, the Democrat seeking to unseat U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, took the incumbent to task for failing to keep a lid on health care costs.
U.S. Senate candidate retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken attended a corn boil fundraising event Sunday hosted by Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
Franken said Grassley has stoked inflation with some of the Republican’s votes.
“Chuck Grassley has voted for every tax cut for the uber-wealthy and he has done everything in his power to increase the cost of pharmaceuticals and health care in the United States,” Franken said.
Franken said the latest example occurred Sunday, when Grassley and other Republican senators eliminated a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that would have capped the price of insulin at $35 per month in the private insurance market.
Franklin noted that he and his fellow military veterans have better insulin pricing than many other Americans.
“That’s because we have worked out a deal with the pharmaceutical companies,” he said. “Everybody has made a better deal except for those who protect the pharmaceutical companies — and Chuck Grassley was one of those votes that kept (the capping of insulin) from happening.”
Some people on private insurance pay hundreds of dollars monthly for the drug that helps control glucose levels for patients with diabetes.
“That affects 240,000 Iowans,” Franken said. “Many are people who are on fixed incomes.”
Republicans counter that government intervention to cap the price of insulin would cause other costs to rise, as the price of the drug has increased as has the number of people using it.
Michaela Sundermann, a spokeswoman for Grassley’s campaign, said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that Franken’s approach to insulin costs would harm the economy.
“Mike Franken is touting an amendment that would put the government in control of drug pricing, hurting innovation and access to cures,” Sundermann said. “Sen. Grassley voted for the Kennedy Amendment that would have lowered insulin costs and protected patients and the taxpayer. Democrats blocked the amendment. Like Mike Franken, Senate Democrats want the government to dictate drug prices and ram through partisan spending sprees.”
James’ event drew about 150 attendees and a slate of Democratic office seekers, including Deidre DeJear, candidate for Iowa governor, and Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
“It’s really important for people to interact with candidates running for federal and state office,” James said. “Not only for them to meet the candidates, but for the candidates to hear (people’s) stories.”
DeJear characterized her campaign against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds as “grassroots and scrappy.”
“We see a great deal of excitement being generated, not only by my (campaign), but by the issues,” DeJear said. “(People) care about strengthening our education system and they care about strengthening our health care system.”
DeJear said her campaign intends to intensify efforts as the November election nears.
“You haven’t seen paid media from us yet and we’re working feverishly to make that happen,” she said. “You’re going to see more organizing from us. We’re going to continue to meet people where they are.”
Edie Joh and Anna O’Connor, both 17-year-old Dubuque residents, attended James’ event together.
“I had never come to anything like this,” Joh said. “It was really interesting and I really liked the energy.”
O’Connor said she enjoyed the chance to meet candidates.
“It was really refreshing just to experience personal politics,” she said.
