The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs on Thursday announced nearly $280,000 in grants for local organizations and artists.
The state agency reported that more than 200 organizations and artists across Iowa received a total of $2.3 million in grants.
The local awards included the City of Dubuque receiving $30,000 to “conduct an in-depth survey about local African-American history from the 19th and 20th centuries,” the release states. The other largest local awards were $30,000 to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque for a wood window restoration project; $30,000 to Maquoketa Public Library for a tuckpointing project; and $25,000 to Dubuque County Historical Society for a collections survey and planning project.
The state department also designated 58 organizations as “cultural leadership partners,” a designation process that happens every three years. The release states that those organizations “receive annual operational support in recognition of their role as community and cultural anchors that maintain high standards of excellence, generate tourism and support high-quality jobs.”
Five local organizations received the designation — Bell Tower Theater, Dubuque Arboretum Association, Dubuque County Historical Society, Dubuque Museum of Art and Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. They received $10,000 to $20,000 each in related grants.