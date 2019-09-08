Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed corn and applesauce.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or ham sandwich, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Wednesday: Deep-dish cheese pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, celery sticks and pears.

Thursday: Chicken taco or turkey sandwich, refried beans and grapes.

Friday: Sub sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, coleslaw and fruit slushie.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.

Tuesday: French-bread pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, meatball sub sandwich, steamed peas and carrots and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Pork roast with gravy or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, mashed potatoes and cantaloupe.

Friday: Chicken enchilada or mini corn dogs, broccoli and mandarin oranges.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Nachos grande or mini corn dogs, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Tuesday: Meatball sub sandwich or chicken sandwich, garden salad and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or ham sandwich, baby carrots and strawberries.

Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed peas and cantaloupe.

Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pork tenderloin sandwich, celery sticks and mandarin oranges.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or sloppy joe sandwich, baked beans and pickles.

Tuesday: Nachos with beef and cheese or turkey wrap and salsa.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs or chicken sandwich and tater tots.

Thursday: Sausage pizza or chicken fajitas and steamed carrots.

Friday: Deli sandwich or meatball sub.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Ham sandwich, tossed salad and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Beef tacos, Mexican rice and pineapple.

Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, potato wedges and cantaloupe.

Thursday: French toast with sausage, fresh carrots and peaches.

Friday: Corn dog, green bean casserole and apple wedges.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken and gravy over buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas and applesauce.

Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Thursday: Walking taco, Mexican rice and fresh melon.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun, curly fries and apple wedges.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Barbecue chicken breast, green peas and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans and applesauce.

Wednesday: Grilled pork with gravy, mixed vegetables and sliced pears.

Thursday: Chicken with dumplings, broccoli and cookie.

Friday: Beef roast with gravy, whipped potatoes and cake.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, coleslaw and fruit salad.

Tuesday: Smothered chicken breast, Harvard beets and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy, green bean casserole and peaches.

Thursday: Ham balls, baked potato and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Goulash, peas and pinneaple upside-down cake.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Pizza, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Bratwurst on a bun, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.

Friday: Seafood pasta, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese casserole, green beans and pears.

Thursday: Baked lemon-butter cod, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chili, applesauce and cornbread.

