Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed corn and applesauce.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or ham sandwich, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Wednesday: Deep-dish cheese pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, celery sticks and pears.
Thursday: Chicken taco or turkey sandwich, refried beans and grapes.
Friday: Sub sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, coleslaw and fruit slushie.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Tuesday: French-bread pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, meatball sub sandwich, steamed peas and carrots and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Pork roast with gravy or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, mashed potatoes and cantaloupe.
Friday: Chicken enchilada or mini corn dogs, broccoli and mandarin oranges.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Nachos grande or mini corn dogs, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Tuesday: Meatball sub sandwich or chicken sandwich, garden salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or ham sandwich, baby carrots and strawberries.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed peas and cantaloupe.
Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pork tenderloin sandwich, celery sticks and mandarin oranges.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or sloppy joe sandwich, baked beans and pickles.
Tuesday: Nachos with beef and cheese or turkey wrap and salsa.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs or chicken sandwich and tater tots.
Thursday: Sausage pizza or chicken fajitas and steamed carrots.
Friday: Deli sandwich or meatball sub.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Ham sandwich, tossed salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Beef tacos, Mexican rice and pineapple.
Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, potato wedges and cantaloupe.
Thursday: French toast with sausage, fresh carrots and peaches.
Friday: Corn dog, green bean casserole and apple wedges.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken and gravy over buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas and applesauce.
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Thursday: Walking taco, Mexican rice and fresh melon.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun, curly fries and apple wedges.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Barbecue chicken breast, green peas and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans and applesauce.
Wednesday: Grilled pork with gravy, mixed vegetables and sliced pears.
Thursday: Chicken with dumplings, broccoli and cookie.
Friday: Beef roast with gravy, whipped potatoes and cake.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, coleslaw and fruit salad.
Tuesday: Smothered chicken breast, Harvard beets and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy, green bean casserole and peaches.
Thursday: Ham balls, baked potato and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Goulash, peas and pinneaple upside-down cake.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Pizza, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Bratwurst on a bun, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.
Friday: Seafood pasta, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese casserole, green beans and pears.
Thursday: Baked lemon-butter cod, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chili, applesauce and cornbread.