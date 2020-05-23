PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin counties could lose 13% to 15% of their expected sales tax revenue this year due to the economic shutdown and rising unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new estimates released by the state’s county association.
Although sales tax constitutes just a small portion of many counties’ annual revenues, the shortages are not insignificant in light of state statutes that curtail counties’ ability to raise property taxes to offset losses.
“This is significant for us,” said Iowa County Administrator Larry Bierke. “I am hoping that over the next six months, the State of Wisconsin or our federal government recognizes that our counties are facing a shortfall as a result of COVID.”
Forward Analytics, the research arm of Wisconsin Counties Association, forecasts that Iowa County will lose $283,073 of $1,928,000 in annual sales tax revenue in 2020.
Meanwhile, Crawford County is estimated to lose $244,899 of $1,613,000; Grant County, $524,946 of $3,674,000; and Lafayette County, $135,351 of $1,030,000.
The revenue is generated by an optional 0.5% sales tax that counties levy on top of Wisconsin’s 5% sales tax rate, which occurs in 68 of the state’s 72 counties. The funding only can be used to offset county property taxes.
Wisconsin businesses were ordered closed in mid-March. The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the order on May 13, paving the way for businesses to reopen in cities and counties that lack their own restrictions.
Dale Knapp, Forward Analytics’ director, said much of the revenue losses in the projections stem from the shutdown itself, but figures — which will be updated monthly — are subject to a degree of uncertainty.
“The bigger impact really is going to be … how well is the economy going to be able to bounce back for shutting down for a month and a half,” he said.
Counties whose businesses are tourism-dependent will be impacted the most because the traditional tourist season already is underway while businesses struggle to reopen. Meanwhile, many households whose breadwinners lost their jobs lack the extra income to spend, and some people might be reluctant to travel.
Grant County Board Chairman Bob Keeney said the county has an estimated $52 million in annual revenue. He declined to comment on the projected shortfall until the county receives actual figures.
Bierke said he will not begin to plan for the anticipated losses until the fall, when the county starts to draft its 2021 operating budget, but in the absence of state or federal support, the county might consider expense reductions.
“We are going to try as hard as we can to save money in 2021, while trying to avoid negative fiscal impacts to our employees,” he said.