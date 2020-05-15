Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested Wednesday for swinging a knife at and assaulting her boyfriend.
Dashanae J. Richardson, 22, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that Larry L. Powell, 32, reported that he and Richardson, his girlfriend, got into an argument at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday as they were leaving their residence. It turned physical, with Richardson hitting Powell, he said.
He reported that she then went into the kitchen, grabbed a 6-inch kitchen knife and started to swing it at him, documents state. He was not struck. Powell tried to take the knife from Richardson, and she pushed him into a wall, damaging it. She then fled when he said he was calling police.
Police reported that while they were talking to Powell, Richardson returned to the residence. She denied assaulting him.