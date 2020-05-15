Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested Wednesday for swinging a knife at and assaulting her boyfriend.

Dashanae J. Richardson, 22, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of child endangerment.

Court documents state that Larry L. Powell, 32, reported that he and Richardson, his girlfriend, got into an argument at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday as they were leaving their residence. It turned physical, with Richardson hitting Powell, he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

He reported that she then went into the kitchen, grabbed a 6-inch kitchen knife and started to swing it at him, documents state. He was not struck. Powell tried to take the knife from Richardson, and she pushed him into a wall, damaging it. She then fled when he said he was calling police.

Police reported that while they were talking to Powell, Richardson returned to the residence. She denied assaulting him.

Tags

Comments disabled.