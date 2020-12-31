The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tiffany A. Scott, 38, of 880 Pleasant St., was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Chavenelle Road on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Scott assaulted Drew A. Tatum, 33, of the same address.
- Jonathan L. Gilbert, 34, of Dolton, Ill., was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West First Street on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Gilbert assaulted Ashley D. Harris, 35, of Houston, a half-hour earlier in the 200 block of West First Street.