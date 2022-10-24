The Dubuque County Board of Health and partners have made progress on several major projects, while the second hunt for a new executive director reaches its hopeful conclusion.
The Dubuque County Health Department has been without a permanent, full-time executive director since longtime director Patrice Lambert retired at the end of last year. Former Assistant Director Samantha Kloft served as interim until leaving for graduate school at the end of August. Since then, the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association was contracted for interim director services while the Board of Health conducted a search.
In early August, a candidate for the position had made it through a full, multi-level screening process and then accepted the position, before that person backed out when the applicant’s spouse did not agree to the move. So the board had to begin again.
Last week, Board of Health Chair Sandra Larson said one-on-one interviews with two more candidates will be done next week.
“We have one candidate coming in for an in-person interview next week and also have another virtual interview next week,” she said. “We did have the same kind of situation, where we had a candidate invited to come for an in-person interview, but she took another job before the interview.”
In the meantime, VNA Administrator Stacey Killian said progress has been made on the county’s COVID-19 after action report, required by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These reports will highlight what the county’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team — made up of the county and the City of Dubuque Public Health Department — did well in handling the pandemic so far and what they could have done better.
The IMT has contracted consultant John Carter to produce the report, who Killian said will begin by conducting interviews with Board of Health members, government officials and health care providers.
“He’s been a good partner to our IMT,” she said. “An initial group of people have been contacted to start doing phone interviews with John. We will also be sending out surveys to other partners. So this is phase one of several.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough, the Board of Health’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors, said she has been working to gather input for the after action report, as well.
“I have asked various mayors of small communities, if they have anything that they’d like to give, to give that to me, if they’re not particularly provided,” she said. “No one has done that.”
Killian said that she has also begun the search for a contractor to conduct a long-term strategic plan for the Health Department. After sidelining the Board of Health’s $1.3 million request of American Rescue Plan Act money for more staff to offer more public health programming, due to the director vacancy, the Board of Supervisors did approve $15,000 for the requested strategic plan.
“Ideally, by the time the consultant is ready, we will have a director,” Larson said.
