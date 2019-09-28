Dubuque police on Friday released the name of a person who was seriously injured in a crash downtown one day earlier.
Jean A. Kluesner, 69, of Dyersville, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of a serious injury, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of Locust Street, between the Locust Street connector and Dodge Street. Police said Kluesner was turning south onto Locust Street from the Locust Street connector when she lost control of her vehicle, which crashed into a sign and wall on the west side of Locust.
The rear of the vehicle then was struck by a vehicle driven by Tyler D. Gotto, 32, of Farley, police said.
Traffic was limited to one lane in the area for most of Thursday night while police investigated the wreck.