GALENA, Ill. — A state lawmaker who has represented Jo Daviess County since 2013 announced today that he will not seek re-election later this year. Hours later, the state representative representing the county announced he would seek the Senate seat.
State Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, announced that this term will be his last, and Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, subsequently announced his plans to run for the 45th District seat that Stewart holds.
Stewart has represented the 45th District, which includes Jo Daviess County, in the state Senate since 2019. Prior to that, he represented an area that included the county in the state House of Representatives since 2013.
Stewart did not respond to a phone call seeking comment today. His announcement noted that "upon conclusion of this term, he will have served almost 50 years in public service, and it's time to begin a new chapter."
"I care for the communities in my Senate district even more than when I was first elected, and I will continue to do my part to serve wherever I can," he said in the release.
Chesney has represented Illinois House of Representatives District 89, which includes Jo Daviess County, since 2019. He won the seat when Stewart successfully ran for state Senate.
Chesney, 40, said this afternoon that if elected to the Senate, he would seek to address corruption in the state.
"It should be bipartisan," he said. "We have to address the stain that runs deep in our state and the terrible reputation as it relates to the wrongdoings of our elected officials, and that's happened on both Republican and Democratic sides."
Also on his agenda would be reversing criminal justice reforms implemented last year, which he said has led to increased crime. Legislation passed by lawmakers include allowing complaints to be made against police officers without sworn affidavits, creating strict limitations on use of force and requiring more training to become an officer.
"We have to have a pro-police agenda that puts victims ahead of criminals and puts law enforcement ahead of the activists that seek to destroy them," he said.
Chesney also said he would like to see the lawmakers put forth a responsible plan to address property tax disparities. He said high property taxes suppress the ability for a home's value to grow and, thus, stifles growth.
He said he would bring conservative leadership in the Senate if elected, noting that he has not supported any tax or fee increases during his tenure in the House.
"I'm unapologetically pro-life and a big supporter of the Second Amendment, and I think my values reflect the district well, which is why I was able to get re-elected in the Illinois House, and I hope that the voters will have me in the Illinois Senate," Chesney said.