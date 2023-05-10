Police said three additional people have been charged with murder in connection with a Dubuque shooting earlier this year.
Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 16, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and Laniga G. Hannon, 18, of Dubuque, were arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department.
A conviction on a charge of first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison in the state of Iowa.
The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, previously was charged with first- degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set for Sept. 12.
According to court documents, Johnson “intends to rely on the defense(s) of self-defense, and/or justification at the time of trial.”
While police have said Johnson was the one who fired the gun, Dubuque police Lt. Brendan Welsh noted that others also can be charged with first-degree murder if they were found to be “acting in concert” with the other individual.
“It’s been a matter of months of talking to witnesses and finding out exactly what happened before, during and after the actual shooting,” Welsh said. “In the last few weeks, investigators found out information that showed Bolds, Godwin and Hannon played a role in the events.”
Welsh also noted that Godwin, who was arrested with the assistance of the Maquoketa Police Department, is being charged as an adult in the case. Iowa law automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
Police on Tuesday also arrested a second person accused of helping Johnson leave Dubuque following the shooting.
Don M. Collins Jr., 24, of 1449 Bluff St., was arrested at 4:45 a.m. at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging accessory after the fact and violation of parole.
Heather A. Hayes, 40, of Dubuque, previously was arrested on a warrant charging accessory after the fact in connection with the case.
Court documents related to Johnson’s charges state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7. Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“During the autopsy, the medical examiner was able to determine that Burns was shot twice in his left arm, which penetrated his torso,” documents state. “He suffered (an) additional gunshot to his back.”
Traffic camera footage shows six people getting out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 and walking to 711 Rhomberg Ave., documents state. A “confrontation” with Burns began on the sidewalk, and one individual fired a gun multiple times at Burns.
Documents related to Collins’ arrest state that a man “tentatively identified” as Bolds, as well as women identified as Hannon and Godwin, were seen on traffic camera footage as part of the group.
Johnson was identified as the shooter through multiple interviews with others present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, documents state.
Documents related to Collins’ arrest state that Hannon was interviewed by police, and she admitted to being present at the shooting. She reported fleeing the scene with Godwin, and Godwin called Hayes and Collins for a ride home. Hayes is the mother of Godwin.
Traffic camera footage also showed a vehicle driving Johnson, Bolds and another subject to Illinois following the fatal shooting, according to court documents.
Police interviewed Hayes three times. During the third interview, she admitted that both she and Collins transported Johnson, Bolds and another subject out of Dubuque early in the morning on Feb. 7, documents state.
Bolds was interviewed on Feb. 13, documents related to Collins’ arrest state. Bolds reported that he was at a friend’s residence after the shooting, and Collins picked him up, documents state. Bolds also reported that Collins and Hayes took him to Chicago with Johnson and another individual.
Documents state that on March 4, Johnson asked to speak with investigators. Johnson told the investigators that Collins and Hayes took him out of Dubuque, and “he also believed that Bolds had paid Collins and Hayes to transport him out of town after the homicide,” documents state.
Welsh said additional information would be available today after Bolds, Godwin and Hannon have their initial court appearance.
The release states that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.