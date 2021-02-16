PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A proposed Platteville pickleball complex has been named in recognition of four recent donors.
Bill and Jean Sanders, along with Dawson and Marie Trine, each contributed $25,000, according to a press release.
The Sanders-Trine Pickleball Complex is to be located at the corner of Pitt and Second streets and will feature eight courts. To date, Platteville Area Pickleball Association has raised about $250,000 of its $300,000 goal, the release stated.
The group intends to release plans by March 1 and award bids by the end of April, with the intent of opening the new facility in September during Platteville’s Dairy Days.
To donate to the effort, send checks to Inspiring Community Inc., P.O. Box 503, Platteville, Wis. 53818, and note “Pickleball Project” on the memo line.
People also can donate through the group’s GoFundMe page at www.bit.ly/3alpS52.