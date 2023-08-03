The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jason G. Burks, 34, of Hazel Green, Wis., was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree burglary.
  • Jeffrey T. Smith, 49, of 1261 Thomas Place, was arrested 11:13 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging assault.
  • The theft of a catalytic converter worth $4,000 was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Radford Road.
  • Unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the theft of $600 was reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Camelot Drive.