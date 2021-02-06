A 24-hour fundraiser for Holy Family Catholic Schools brought in more than $75,000 this week.
The fifth annual Eagles Give Day raised a record $75,776, according to a press release. The total includes $25,500 in challenge gifts from sponsors.
The online fundraiser ran from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday, with system officials engaging supporters online.
Money raised from the event goes to the Holy Family Student Impact Fund, which supports “day-to-day operations and needs of our students and schools,” according to the release.