GALENA, Ill. – The Galena Territory Association has named a new general manager.
Steve Wyland will manage the Galena Territory, a 6,800-acre recreational and residential community in Jo Daviess County, according to a press release.
The press release states that Wyland recently served as vice president of operations for the Lake Barrington (Ill.) Shores Community Home Owners Association, Lake Barrington.
Wyland has experience as a construction project manager and design engineer, according to the release.