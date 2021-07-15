One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dubuque.
Austin J. Brimeyer, 19, of Peosta, Iowa, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred on Dodge Street at the intersection with Westside Court/Old Highway Road at about 12:50 p.m. Monday. Police said Brimeyer was eastbound when his vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Anna B. Vollema, 52, of Holland, Iowa.
Vollema was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.