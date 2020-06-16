Businesses and job seekers are encouraged to register for a virtual job fair hosted by Fennimore Area Chamber of Commerce, Fennimore Industrial & Economic Development Corp. and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Job seekers and businesses must preregister online, according to a press release. There is no cost for job seekers, while the costs to businesses that are chamber members is $25 and for nonmembers, $30.
The fair will take place over the video meeting platform Zoom. When registering, businesses will sign up for a 30-minute slot.
To register, visit www.bit.ly/2Yy7Aq2. For more information, call 1-800-822-1131 or email promo@fennimore.com.
Job seekers in need of assistance with preparing or updating resumes or interviewing tips can contact Kathie Edge at 608-225-3283 or Heather Fifrick at 608-822-2414.