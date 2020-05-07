The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Ricky Granado, 43, of 2512 Central Ave., No. 2, reported $800 worth of criminal damage to two vehicles between 12:01 a.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Ricky Granado, 43, of 2512 Central Ave., No. 2, reported $800 worth of criminal damage to two vehicles between 12:01 a.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town