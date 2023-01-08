When Helen Gile first heard about Mary’s Inn, a maternity home in Dubuque that opened in 2015, she knew she wanted to be involved.
“I was working part-time in the mornings, and my youngest (child) had just gone off to college,” she said. “I thought maybe I’d find another part-time job to fill my afternoons.”
Gile, of Dubuque, applied at Mary’s Inn, and while it was no longer looking for paid staff, executive director and co-founder Colleen Pasnik asked if she would be interested in volunteering.
“She started out helping with administrative tasks,” Pasnik said. “Then she started doing some baby-sitting, watching the house when the staff was gone or giving rides to the girls who needed to get somewhere.”
Gile is always willing to help, no matter what the job.
“She’ll take a regular shift, but she’ll fill in whenever we need her,” she said. “Overnight, short notice, whenever. I don’t think she’s ever said no to us.”
Gile slid into the role of mentor in the past few years. She has assisted residents not only during their time in the program, but also once they have left.
Mary’s Inn can house up to four residents at a time. It provides many opportunities to learn, assisting new mothers with life skills, finding housing, applying for benefits, finding employment or applying to school. The end goal is that graduates of the program will have the life skills and confidence to live on their own and provide for themselves and their children.
Both volunteer and paid staff at Mary’s Inn recently went through trauma informed training. The training examined the impact of trauma, how to recognize the symptoms of different kinds of trauma and how to integrate this learning into staff policy.
“Helen was part of that group,” Pasnik said. “We learned how trauma affects our bodies, our brains, our emotions. When she had that extra piece, that really helped her in her interactions with the girls.”
Gile said the majority of the women who are served by Mary’s Inn, which is 100% privately funded, have suffered some kind of trauma.
“That trauma could be poverty, substance abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, incarceration, prostitution,” she said. “We support women who choose life for their babies, no matter what their background is. And we have a community that opens their checkbooks to help us do that.”
Gile enjoys watching young mothers blossom during their time at Mary’s Inn.
“I believe in the sanctity of life, and that these moms choose to keep their babies is an amazing thing,” she said. “Watching them become confident women and mothers who believe in themselves is such a gift.”
Pasnik said Gile’s natural compassion for others is just one of the things that make her a valued member of the Mary’s Inn team.
“She’s non-judgmental, she’s a listener, she really understands how a person ticks,” Pasnik said. “She goes that extra mile. She’s always thinking about Mary’s Inn.”
Gile said she hopes to continue her work at Mary’s Inn for as long as it will have her.
“But you know, God may have other plans,” she said. “One of my favorite sayings is ‘If you want to hear God laugh, just tell Him your plans.’ Who knows what His plan is? But I just take it and enjoy it as it comes.”
