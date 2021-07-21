DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville Police Department now has a few new resources in its arsenal.
City Council members this week showed their approval of a new online training program for officers, as well as the hiring of a new officer.
Assistant Police Chief Molly Dupont told the council that she planned to purchase and implement online training from PoliceOne Academy that will allow officers to stay up to date on mandatory training.
“It’s more convenient for our department, so we don’t have to send anybody away (for training),” she said. “I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from it.”
According to council documents, PoliceOne Academy online training allows 24-hour access to materials and includes 400 courses.
Dupont clarified that the online program doesn’t allow officers to get new certifications, but instead, it focuses on recurrent training and new skill training should an officer express interest in an extra course. By having the online option, she added that the department can undergo the same training at the same time.
She added that Dyersville officers can take training courses either in the department’s conference room or even right in their patrol cars.
For the first year of the PoliceOne Academy program and its setup, the department will spend $930. Every other year, the program will cost $630.
“I think it’s going to save money,” Police Chief Brent Schroeder said. “A lot of the time, the closest training for that is in Des Moines, and then, you’d have the cost of a hotel and food for the officer.”
Council members also approved the resignation of Officer Drew Wilgenbusch, whose last day will be Monday, July 26.
The hiring of Neil Dolphin, who has been serving with the Dubuque Police Department for nearly 14 years, was approved to fill the opening. Dolphin will be paid $32 per hour, according to council documents.
In other council news:
Council members approved the closure of several streets around City Square for Beyond the Game activities on Aug. 11 and 12 ahead of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams on Aug. 12. Those closed streets will be:
Third Avenue Southwest from the bridge to Third Street Southwest.
First Street Southwest from the alley north of Second Avenue Southwest to Third Avenue Southwest.
Second Street Southwest from the alley north of Second Avenue Southwest to Third Avenue Southwest.