While many parents might reprimand their kids for spending too much time playing video games, two local moms are looking to lean into the youthful hobby to teach teens and kids vital social and technical skills.

Friends Susie Quinn and Shelby Wartick, both of Dubuque, started the nonprofit Dubuque Esports League in August after seeing the positive effects gaming was having on their sons. While their teens are less outgoing at school, Quinn and Wartick saw them come out of their shells once they donned their headsets and controllers.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.