COLESBURG, Iowa — A recently completed financial audit of the City of Colesburg determined that residents were paying water and sewer utility rates in excess of what had been approved via ordinance.
However, at the same time, the city failed to take in enough sewer fee revenue from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, to properly pay down interest and principal on sewer revenue bonds.
The enterprise fund through which the bonds were to be repaid brought in $85,555 that year — well short of the $128,317 needed.
“The city should consult legal counsel and review the city’s utility rates to ensure the rates are adequate to produce the required net operating receipts,” State of Iowa auditors stated in the report.
An official who answered the phone at City Hall directed questions to Mayor Rex Meyer. Phone numbers listed for Meyer were disconnected.
The audit was completed at the behest of Colesburg residents, who in 2018 submitted a petition calling for an independent review of the city’s finances. City officials opted to go with the State of Iowa Auditor’s Office rather than a private firm.
Petitioners believed the rates being charged for water, sewer and garbage utilities were too high. But city officials argued their hands were tied due to the recent completion of a $2.3 million sewer lagoon project mandated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Auditors determined that the rates were, in fact, too high, based on what was approved by council members. City ordinance called for a water and sewer usage rate of $4.65 per 1,000 gallons, but the actual rate was $5.02 per 1,000 gallons.
However, revenue collected still fell short of what was required to pay down debt, auditors state. Plus, the city incorrectly spent $78,543 from the general fund to make a payment when it should have used what is called a “sinking fund.”
“The city should reimburse $78,542 from the enterprise sewer fund to the general fund for the incorrect payment,” auditors wrote.
The state office also found several potential conflicts of interest involving City Council Member Tom Forkenbrock. The city paid more than $25,000 for products and services to businesses owned by Forkenbrock or his wife without seeking competitive bids.
Auditors also determined that the city’s decision to sell city property to Forkenbrock’s wife for $85,000 wasn’t preceded by a study to determine whether the sale price was fair.
Forkenbrock said he was brought under similar scrutiny during an audit three years ago. He said he “didn’t do anything wrong,” noting that he has been doing business with the city for nearly three decades and that options are limited in small communities.
“When you’re in a small town, you end up being on the City Council and the Commercial Club,” he said.
Several other areas for improvement were noted in the report. Auditors uncovered several accounting irregularities in which fund balances didn’t match up across multiple reports.
Auditors recommended implementing procedures to improve record-keeping.