MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County couple helped power a fundraising effort for a coming solar project at Hurstville Interpretive Center.
Jim England currently chairs the Jackson County Conservation Board, but for long before that, both he and his wife, Pam, were part of the Friends of Jackson County Conservation. It was among the Friends group that the idea to use solar energy to power the interpretive center — the headquarters of the Jackson County Conservation Department — had its lightbulb moment.
“The Friends wanted to initiate the solar project a while ago, but it just kind of sat there, lukewarm, in the back of everybody’s minds,” Jim said. “Then, Pam and I went to a home show and found out about solar, then thought, ‘Gee, County Conservation ought to do that.’”
So, the Englands and their cohorts gathered to form a fundraising group, with the goal of raising enough money to cover 50% of the cost to install a $70,000 solar energy system at the center.
By the end of May, they had raised more than $37,000, according to Pam.
“And I think the Friends should be congratulated so much on this because it was done during COVID,” she said. “It’s not like we put on potluck dinners. It was just done through mailings and things we sent out, and each other.”
The Englands said they were aided especially by friend Bruce Fischer, who organized a virtual event with an Iowa State University professor to talk about energy consumption and solar options.
Jessica Wagner, environmental education coordinator for Jackson County Conservation, said the project probably wouldn’t be on the verge of starting without the Englands’ effort.
“Jim and Pam have been really pushing that project forward,” she said. “(They have) been dedicated and passionate about conservation and what we’re doing here.”
Pam said it has not been long that she and Jim have been able to participate in the community like they have in recent years.
“It’s so much fun at our age to be able to finally say ‘yes’ to things,” she said. “We were so busy working and raising children (that) there were always community things we wanted to be involved in but had to say ‘no.’ There was no time. But we have always believed in conservation and outdoors and this beautiful world we’ve been given.”