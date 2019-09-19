The planned retirement of an Allamakee County judge creates a court vacancy in the district that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Iowa District Court Judge John J. Bauercamper, seated at the Allamakee County Courthouse in Waukon, will retire at the end of the year. The Judicial Election District 1A Nominating Commission is required to select two nominees by Nov. 11 to fill the seat. Gov. Kim Reynolds then will have 30 days from the date of nomination to appoint one of them.
All applicants must be attorneys admitted to the practice of law in Iowa; residents (when appointed) of Judicial District 1A, which includes Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Winneshiek counties; and able to complete the initial term and one regular term of office prior to reaching the age of 72.
Judicial application forms can be obtained by contacting Linda Nilges, court administrator, First Judicial District, State of Iowa, Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, Iowa 50703 or linda.nilges@iowacourts.gov.