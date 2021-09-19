Sorry, an error occurred.
The 13th annual St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk/Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, in Dubuque.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. that day at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., and the walk/run will start at 9 a.m.
All proceeds raised at the event will benefit those served by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The goal is to raise $40,000 this year, according to a press release.
People interested in participating or making an online donation can do so at fopwalk.org/event/2645.
