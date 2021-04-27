SPRINGBROOK, Iowa — Authorities said a 12-year-old girl died Sunday in a utility vehicle rollover crash in Jackson County.
Ilah Portz, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. She was a sixth-grader in Andrew Community School District.
“School officials are providing counselors and support staff to assist classmates and family members,” states a press release.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Sunday to the scene of the crash on a farm in the 14000 block of 328th Avenue, outside of Springbrook, according to the release.
It states that “extensive life-saving measures were attempted on scene and an Air Care helicopter was requested but not utilized as medical personnel on scene determined that (Portz) was deceased.”
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crash.
Citizens State Bank, the employer of Portz’s father, announced online that a memorial/scholarship fund had been set up in her honor.
“She touched so many lives in her short 12 years here on Earth,” states an announcement from the bank. “Fly high, beautiful angel.”
Donations can be made at Citizens State Bank locations in Maquoketa, Wyoming, Oxford Junction and Olin. A Venmo account also has been set up @Ilahportz7, with the last four digits of the phone number being 0781.