DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A project that has been discussed for more than a year is set to get underway in the coming weeks.
In the southeast part of Dyersville, there are homes that have shared sanitary sewer services, which the City Council has elected to replace this April at an estimated cost of $300,000.
The project will extend sewer from Candy Cane Park to the east of Fourth Street before going north to Seventh Avenue and east two blocks along Seventh Avenue.
The project costs will cover all piping and service line connections as well as repairing and replacing any sidewalks that incur damage.
“It also includes a resurfacing of the asphalt pavement in that two-and-a-half-block area,” said Public Works Director John Wandsnider. “We’re also going to be upgrading the intersections to be ADA compliant with pedestrian ramps at all four quadrants of those two intersections. Those streets are in poor enough condition that we’re taking advantage of the fact that we will have somebody in there.”
While the project is underway, City Administrator Mick Michel said, this might be an opportune time for property owners in that area to assess their services lines.
The project is expected to commence around mid-April and take around 60 days to complete.
Council Member Tom Westhoff also noted this project was engineered in-house by Wandsnider, which saved the city a considerable amount of money.
“I think this shows the value that (Wandsnider) brings to the position for the City of Dyersville,” Westhoff said. “I just wanted to point that out.”
Impacted property owners can stop by City Hall to view a map of the project or contact the public works department with questions.