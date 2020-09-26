A teen recently entered guilty pleas in relation to a string of incidents in April, in which authorities say he stole two vehicles and a loaded gun, shot into a Dubuque residence, assaulted his transport driver and briefly escaped.
Dairein D. Dean, 17, of Potosi, Wis., pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, escape from custody, reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and assault with injury.
Prosecutors recommend prison terms of up to five years for the two felony charges, up to two years in prison for the two aggravated misdemeanors and 90 days in jail for the serious misdemeanor. His sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 16.
Dean also originally was charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree theft and carrying weapons. Those charges would be dismissed as part of the plea agreement. A charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon would not be filed.
Documents indicate that the string of incidents started at about 2:45 a.m. April 27. Dean was in a vehicle with four other minors when he stole a pickup truck from outside of Dubuque residence. The vehicle was later found abandoned in East Dubuque, Ill.
Documents state that Dean and one of the other minors broke into vehicles in downtown East Dubuque. A loaded, 9-mm handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle.
Dean then allegedly stole another pickup from East Dubuque and headed back to Dubuque at about 4:05 a.m.
Documents state that Dean and three other minors drove to the alley east of the 2200 block of Jackson Street, put masks over their faces and entered a backyard on Jackson Street, where Dean pulled out a handgun and shot repeatedly.
Police located Dean driving the stolen pickup hours later and found the stolen handgun.
He was taken into custody and was being taken to Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora when he told his transport driver that he was car sick. Dean was able to escape after being escorted into a gas station bathroom in Dubuque. He was later found in the 2600 block of Mineral Street.