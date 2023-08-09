An ongoing space-needs assessment of Dubuque’s public library could determine whether the facility needs future renovations or additions.

In June, Carnegie-Stout Public Library hired FEH Design for $40,000 to conduct an assessment to analyze current space use, collection sizes, program needs and other factors of the facility and determine if improvements are needed in the short term, along with what expected enhancements will be required in the next 10 to 20 years.

