An ongoing space-needs assessment of Dubuque’s public library could determine whether the facility needs future renovations or additions.
In June, Carnegie-Stout Public Library hired FEH Design for $40,000 to conduct an assessment to analyze current space use, collection sizes, program needs and other factors of the facility and determine if improvements are needed in the short term, along with what expected enhancements will be required in the next 10 to 20 years.
Library Director Nick Rossman said the completed space-needs assessment could include recommendations as small as moving parts of the collection around to increase space-use efficiency to as large as completing major renovations or new additions to the building.
Recommended for you
Other recommendations could include making changes to the library’s collection.
The assessment was pursued after the city completed its updated five-year plan earlier this year. During the updating of the plan, library officials noticed many elements of the facility could use improvement.
“We got a lot of input from that strategic planning process, and a lot of the comments were specifically for the first floor of the library,” Rossman said. “We started to wonder what we could do to make things more efficient and easier for members of our community.”
Rossman said a number of inefficiencies already have been identified by library staff, including the layout of library desk services spread throughout the building and the lack of room for maker space programming.
“Our maker space is wildly popular, and we have no more room in there,” Rossman said. “Sometimes people are almost rubbing elbows.”
Rossman said the assessment will look at those things and all other aspects of the library, such as the size of library shelving, and determine if any updates are needed.
The last renovation and restoration of the library occurred in 2010 at a cost of about $6.9 million. At the time, there was a concerted effort to maintain the historical integrity of the original 1901 building, and Rossman said this new space-needs assessment is taking a similar approach.
“I don’t want to lose any of the historical charm that was brought back to this building with the last renovation,” he said.
Christy Monk, member of the library’s Board of Trustees and one of the architects with FEH Design working on the assessment, said the study aims to be comprehensive in understanding the current space needs of the building and determine what improvements residents want to see.
Part of the process will include holding public input sessions, where residents can both hear information about the assessment as well as contribute their own ideas for potential enhancements.
“I’m really excited about the project,” Monk said. “We want to hear from as many stakeholders as possible.”
Those public input sessions are currently scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 20 in the library’s auditorium.
Rossman said a finalized assessment will likely be presented to the board of trustees in mid-October. From there, the city will need to decide what recommendations it wants to pursue and how it plans to fund them, which could include holding a fundraising campaign.
“Fundraising with some organization could be an option,” Rossman said. “I’m trying to be as open as possible at this point.”