NEW VIENNA, Iowa — A New Vienna farm building was destroyed in a fire early Saturday.
Deputies responded to the farm of Neil and Ellen Kramer, 15937 Pape Road, at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. They found a hog building fully engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported, and no animals were in the building at the time of the blaze. However, authorities said the building is a total loss, with damage estimated at more than $75,000.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but authorities said it does not appear to be suspicious.