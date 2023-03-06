One evening last week, a dozen or so Dubuque residents with homebuying hopes gathered at the Multicultural Family Center for a presentation from city officials and representatives from GreenState Credit Union.
Participants heard about budgeting, building credit, mortgage checklists, the best time to buy — you name it — and then peppered city and credit union officials with their own questions.
“No matter what your situation is, no matter what the color of your skin is, we want you to be able to purchase a home,” said Lindsay Cannaday, vice president and business development director at GreenState.
Recommended for you
The session was part of a bid by GreenState, which has pledged $1 billion toward home loans for people of color, to connect directly with potential customers, and also gave the city the opportunity to educate residents on its loan program for homes in the Washington neighborhood.
Financial institutions are expected to play a key part in the city’s fight on poverty, per its Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan, and the executive director of the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, Anderson Sainci, has said he’d like to work more closely with local institutions to reach target groups.
Other local credit unions are open to the idea, but say they’re already taking on poverty with their own methods and are reticent to share protected customer data with the city.
The MFC session was unique, at least for Robin McEnany, the mortgage loan officer who set it up. She said she elected to coordinate with the city and use the MFC because it put GreenState closer to the residents who the pledge could serve, as opposed to expecting them to come to GreenState’s office on Dubuque’s West Side.
“I wanted it to be somewhere that was convenient for people to attend and was a comfortable space,” she said, adding she hoped to host more local sessions in the future.
Sainci also has hopes after Tuesday’s session. He’s said he felt his office hasn’t worked with financial institutions enough and wants to work more closely with them to help residents, like the 3.9% of residents the equitable poverty plan identified as lacking a bank account or the 16.2% who were “underbanked,” meaning they used alternative banking services like payday lenders at high interest rates.
He said the first step of that process would be sharing data between local lenders and his department, to see where financial institutions were meeting disadvantaged residents and where they were failing.
Other local credit unions say they’re already doing the work to connect with residents and better their customers’ financial well-being.
Michell Becwar, partnership development supervisor at Dupaco Community Credit Union, said the credit union has conducted community outreach at organizations including Fountain of Youth, Opening Doors and the Presentation Lantern Center, to offer financial expertise and advice on matters such as budgeting.
“We do that for people who come to us, but we also spend a significant amount of time bringing that to area organizations,” said Matt Dodds, chief operating officer at Dupaco.
Dupaco is also already classified as a Community Development Financial Institution by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, meaning at least 60% of its financing activities go toward low- or moderate-income or “underserved” communities. (GreenState is also a CDFI.)
Improving customers’ financial well-being is central to credit unions’ mission, said Jason Norton, senior vice president of marketing and business development at DuTrac Community Credit Union. He said while DuTrac doesn’t have a community outreach program similar to Dupaco or GreenState, the credit union works “under the radar” via word-of-mouth and assistance to programs such as Fountain of Youth.
Norton pointed to credit repair programs such as Dupaco’s Money Makeover.
“That’s just attaching a name to a process credit unions have been doing since 1934,” he said.
It’s also business-savvy: Megan Ruiz, executive director of Presentation Lantern Center, pointed out credit unions seeking out their students — GreenState also visited the center — means the students would in turn come to them for financial decisions.
“The benefit to them is if someone gets a car loan or a bank loan or opens an account for them, they’ve got a lifelong customer,” Ruiz said.
Dodds and Norton both said they were interested in seeing their institutions work more closely with the Office of Shared Prosperity, (the Telegraph Herald also reached out to Dubuque Bank and Trust for this story, but did not receive a response) but balked at the prospect of sharing customer data.
Both pointed to federal banking laws that protect customer privacy. Dodds said he thinks Dupaco could be sharing more data with the public than it is — if only to show the work the credit union was doing — but said doing so would require navigating considerable regulatory hurdles.
“It’s up to us to figure what data we can share,” he said. “We want what Anderson and his office want, but we have a primary obligation to our customers and our regulator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.