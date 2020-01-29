MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities said a traffic stop Monday led to the arrest of a Darlington man for his fourth offense of operating while intoxicated.
A deputy pulled over Keith Black, 36, at about 1:25 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Wisconsin 23 and Branger Drive in Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
He then was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to a press release. He was taken to Iowa County Jail, where he was booked on the charge and later released.