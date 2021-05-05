The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Damain L. Welsh, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Monday in Dyersville, Iowa, on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Welsh did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on May 22, 2020.
- Dale P. Lyons Jr., 51, of 1850 Ellis St., No. 115, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. at his residence on a charge of indecent exposure.
- Tia M. Broussard, 38, of 1906 Catherine St., was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Broussard assaulted Kristen N. Kalish, 43, of 1103 Iowa St.
Alex J. Marvel, 22, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and third-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Marvel assaulted Alxis L. Peil, 23, of the same address.