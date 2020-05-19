ELIZABETH, Ill. -- A car caravan will be held this week to honor the graduating seniors of River Ridge High School in Hanover.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, the caravan will include graduating seniors driving through the neighborhoods of Elizabeth and Hanover as a celebration of their graduation from high school.
Event organizer Melody Landwer said the caravan was devised as a way to celebrate the students who will not have a traditional graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduation is scheduled for Friday, June 19, but the event will not be open to the public and attendance will be limited.
“We wanted to do something grand for our seniors to give them a memory,” Landwer said. “We wanted to give them something that they can take with them.”
Landwer said residents of Elizabeth and Hanover are invited to wave to seniors as they drive by.