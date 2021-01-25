The latest installments in popular series held three of the top six spots in the most-read stories of the week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Biz Buzz stories now are published each Monday and Tuesday, while the new series Love That Lasts publishes online each Monday and appears in each Tuesday’s print edition.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Jan. 18 through Sunday.
1.) Man accused of ‘stomping’ woman’s face, seriously injuring her in Dubuque
2.) Cascade woman takes over family farm legacy, launches beef business
3.) Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque mall clothier announces closure
4.) Dubuque house fire causes $30,000 to $50,000 damage
5.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: Racing enthusiast pursues passion; new rehab facility to open; mall store to close
6.) Love that Lasts: Dubuque couple making memories through 66 years of marriage
7.) Reynolds announces COVID-19 relief for bars, restaurants, expands vaccine eligibility for older adults
8.) Platteville police release photo of potential person of interest in vehicle burglaries
9.) Authorities ID victim in fatal Clayton County crash
10.) Man, boy die from injuries in Grant County house fire; 2 more kids airlifted for treatment