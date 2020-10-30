Parent-teacher conferences took on a particular level of importance this fall for the staff at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque.
Typically, parents have the chance to visit the school for open houses, concerts and sporting events. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, opportunities to visit the school have been limited.
“There’s not as much of the physical interaction with parents that we would normally have up to this point in a year, so I think it’s even more important to use that conference time to build those relationships with parents,” Principal Brian Howes said.
The pandemic has forced local school districts to get creative about finding ways to help parents feel connected to their children’s education, local officials said. Though many of their usual opportunities to interact with parents have been altered, they say connecting with families remains key.
“Student academic success, both socially and educationally, is really dependent on the strong community, school, student and family relationships,” said Angela Barth, principal of Southwestern Wisconsin Elementary School in Hazel Green. “In situations like this, it causes districts, not only in Southwestern but across the nation, to be creative in how you sustain those relationships.”
Connecting virtually
Staff at Carver Elementary School in Dubuque recently wrapped up their fall conferences, most of which were held virtually.
Parents were given the option to request an in-person meeting or a phone call, but about 80% of them opted to attend conferences via Zoom, Principal Andy Peterson said.
The format of virtual conferences was similar to previous years. Teachers sent their students home with assessment results and information for parents to refer to during conferences.
“The reaction has been overwhelmingly really positive, so I do still feel like we’re making those connects in that different format,” Peterson said.
At Washington, staff altered their parent-teacher conferences to better suit a virtual format. Typically, parents would visit with each of their children’s teachers for a few minutes. This fall, they met with one teacher who had compiled comments from their children’s instructors.
“Instead of like four or five minutes with every teacher, they’re spending about 20 minutes with one teacher and kind of going in-depth,” Howes said.
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, elementary school conferences are being held largely virtually. Middle and high school staff aren’t holding traditional conferences, but instead, they are sending out communications to families explaining what they are doing in class, said Kelly Simon, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Building relationships
In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the ways in which parents typically connect and get involved with the schools.
At Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque, parents often visit the school to volunteer or for events such as the Halloween dance or the book fair. This fall, parents are not allowed in the building during the school day, though some were able to volunteer at the school walk-a-thon.
“We love those opportunities, and we just can’t offer very many of them this year,” Principal Denise Grant said.
Instead, Grant has been active on the school’s parent association Facebook page, posting photos of things happening at school. She and her staff also use other forms of communication to reach out to families with updates on the school and information on assignments and activities.
They also tried to find new ways of holding some activities, such as hosting a virtual grandparents’ day.
“We’re trying to offer the same things, but it just looks different, because those things are so important,” Grant said.
Simon, likewise, said that because schools are not holding many typical events that parents would attend, staff are increasing their outreach to families by sharing on social media, offering virtual open houses and trying out other opportunities such as a virtual Halloween parade for prekindergartners.
“If we sat back and just said, ‘Well, it’s COVID, (so) we can’t,’ it would be absolutely detrimental to our home-family connection,” Simon said. “Instead, we are trying to use this as an opportunity to increase their usage of our social media platforms.”
Angela Budde, a second-grade teacher at Carver, is sending home plenty of written communication, photographs and documents.
“I think there is probably more communication going back and forth between home and school than maybe we would have had before,” she said. “Maybe that’s out of necessity but also us wanting everybody to feel really connected.”
Alicia Ellerbeck has two children at Carver who are both learning entirely virtually this fall. Though her children aren’t physically in the school building, she still can connect with their teachers via email and Zoom, and she receives emails daily on their progress.
“We feel like we’re really connected, almost probably more connected with their teachers than we would be if we were in school,” she said.